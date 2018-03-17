SANTA BARBARA (CBSLA) — The baby was born 6 feet 1 inch and 180 pounds — and the mother is still doing well.

Mother giraffe that is.

Audrey gave birth on March 14 and the Santa Barbara Zoo wants to name the little, well, not-so-little calf.

She’s not on exhibit — yet. But the zoo wants her to have a name when she’s ready to meet the public.

The four final names are:

Amirah (means princess in Swahili)

Makena (means the happy one in Swahili)

Nugget (self explanatory)

Quinton (in honor of Audrey’s fifth baby)

Somewhat surprised no one thought of Earline, as the little calf arrived several weeks early.

To vote, click on the Santa Barbara Zoo’s website.

The naming contest is also connected to a zoo fundraiser. You don’t have to donate to vote. The winning name will be revealed the first week of April.