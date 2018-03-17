THOUSAND OAKS (CBSLA) – One person has been killed and a second injured after reports of gunfire at a Thousand Oaks mall Saturday afternoon.

Sometime before 2:30 p.m., Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies responded to The Oaks Mall, located at 350 W Hillcrest Dr., for reports of gunshots.

The Ventura County Fire Department reports that one person was pronounced dead at the scene and a second was rushed to a hospital.

VCFD said the incident has been contained and that there is no public threat to public safety.

A gun has been found at the scene.

