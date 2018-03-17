COLTON (CBSLA) – An Orange County pastor is facing misdemeanor charges of sexually assaulting a minor in the San Bernardino County city of Loma Linda.

capture38 OC Pastor Charged With Child Sexual Assault

Harold Dien. (SBSD)

On Thursday, the San Bernardino County district attorney’s office filed two misdemeanor counts of annoying or molesting a child against 57-year-old Harold Dien of Colton.

While Dien resides in Colton, he is a pastor for the Laguna Indonesian Seventh-day Adventist Church in Laguna Hills, according to the Seventh-day Adventists website.

The alleged abuse did not occur on church property, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department reports.

Deputies began investigating Dien on Feb. 5 after being notified by county Child Protectives Services regarding a possible case of child abuse that occurred in Loma Linda.

Investigators believe Dien may have other victims. Anyone with information should call the sheriff’s department at 909-387-3545.

