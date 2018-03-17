COLTON (CBSLA) – An Orange County pastor is facing misdemeanor charges of sexually assaulting a minor in the San Bernardino County city of Loma Linda.

On Thursday, the San Bernardino County district attorney’s office filed two misdemeanor counts of annoying or molesting a child against 57-year-old Harold Dien of Colton.

While Dien resides in Colton, he is a pastor for the Laguna Indonesian Seventh-day Adventist Church in Laguna Hills, according to the Seventh-day Adventists website.

The alleged abuse did not occur on church property, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department reports.

Deputies began investigating Dien on Feb. 5 after being notified by county Child Protectives Services regarding a possible case of child abuse that occurred in Loma Linda.

Investigators believe Dien may have other victims. Anyone with information should call the sheriff’s department at 909-387-3545.