LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A long list of streets and intersections will be closed Sunday for the 33rd annual Los Angeles Marathon, with the 26.2-mile “stadium to the sea” course taking runners from Dodger Stadium to Santa Monica, via downtown Los Angeles.

The race — which is expected to draw 24,000 athletes — will start at Dodger Stadium around 6:30 a.m., before heading through downtown Los Angeles, Echo Park, Hollywood, West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Century City, West Los Angeles, Brentwood and Santa Monica.

It will end at the intersection of Ocean and California avenues.

Dozens of streets will be closed along the route from as early as 4 a.m. Sunday to as late as 5 p.m. Sunday.

FULL LIST OF STREET CLOSURES

INTERACTIVE MAP OF STREET CLOSURES

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation and other agencies will strictly enforce a restricted, non-parking policy, including citing and impounding vehicles parked on the temporarily restricted, no-parking streets, at designated times.

During the closures, the major open east-west routes will be:

— The 10 Freeway

— Olympic Boulevard between Santa Monica and downtown Los Angeles

— Wilshire Boulevard from Santa Monica to Santa Monica Boulevard

— Beverly Boulevard between Fairfax Avenue and Silver Lake Boulevard

— Santa Monica Boulevard between Fairfax Avenue and Myra Avenue

— Sunset Boulevard between Pacific Palisades and Doheny Drive

The major open north-south routes will be:

— Bundy Drive between Olympic Boulevard and Wilshire Boulevard

— The 405 Freeway

— Fairfax Avenue between Olympic Boulevard and Santa Monica Boulevard

— The Hollywood 101 and Harbor 110 freeways

Metro will provide increased service on the Expo Line to accommodate people attending or participating in the marathon.

The line, which operates between downtown Los Angeles and Santa Monica, is near the finish line of Sunday’s race. Expo Line service will be increased to every nine minutes with three-car trains to accommodate what is expected to be significantly higher ridership than usual, Metro announced.

Metro bus lines 534, 720 and 73, which customarily run to near the Santa Monica Pier will be re-routed due to street closures. Passengers will be able to disembark at a temporary bus hub at the Expo Line’s 17th Street/SMC Station. Riders with TAP cards will be able to transfer at no additional charge to the westbound Expo Line.

Riders on the eastbound 534, 720 and 733 bus lines using TAP cards will also have free transfers from the Expo Line and Metro buses. Connections to all Santa Monica Big Blue Bus lines will also be made at the bus hub, according to Metro.

