SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — A federal court hearing was being held Saturday to review the next steps for hundreds of homeless people who, last month, were moved from the Santa Ana riverbed in Anaheim to area motels, with attorneys for the homeless hoping to extend the hotel stays.

On Thursday, attorneys representing transients moved off the riverbed filed court papers asking for an extension of the motel stays, arguing that some, including a pregnant woman, are being shuffled off to inappropriate shelters.

The transients who were given 30-day motel and food vouchers were notified Thursday they must be moved to other shelters as soon as early next week, attorneys for the homeless contended in legal filings.

In response, U.S. District Judge David O. Carter scheduled the rare Saturday morning court hearing, scheduled to start at 9 a.m. A hearing on the long-term plans for the riverbed transients was originally scheduled for April 3, but Carter moved it up to Saturday over concerns for the “potentially rushed displacement” of the homeless.

County officials said they have enough beds in shelters and other facilities to move the transients staying at motels. County supervisors this week allocated an additional $2 million for the riverbed transients.

But Carter wants assurances the county has resources to find beds for the transients when they leave the motels. Carter asked representatives from every Orange County city to attend the Saturday hearing.

Attorneys for the homeless argued in Thursday’s court filing that several transients were falsely told they had been denied further services or were being sent to shelters they deemed inappropriate.

Orange County Board Chairman Andrew Do disputed claims the county may not have enough shelter for transients when they segue out of the motels.

Do said the number of transients in motels is likely less than 700 because some homeless people got in line twice for extra rooms. He estimated on the “high end” there may be 650 people in motels, and deducting 120 people who refused service, the county would need shelter for 530, he said.

“The county has at least that many beds in order to accommodate 530 people,” Do said.

The O.C. homeless crisis came to the forefront last September, when the Anaheim City Council declared a state of emergency for the more than 400 people who have been living in a tent city in the shadow of Angel Stadium.

That same month, the Santa Ana City Council also declared the homeless issue around the Santa Ana Civic Center a public health and safety crisis, while the O.C. Board of Supervisors approved a plan to increase law enforcement along the riverbed from Santa Ana to Anaheim.

In November, Orange County permanently closed the west side of the flood control channel between Santa Ana and Fountain Valley. During the process, authorities reportedly found about 1,000 bikes hidden in a tunnel system under a concrete flood control channel. Deputies also began strictly enforcing public access hours along the Santa Ana River Trail. Access is only allowed between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Deputies have been slowly clearing the encampments since January, when they began going tent to tent along the Santa Ana River telling people the area will be closed and they need to move.

