Music is an art form that everyone loves with genres ranging from classical to heavy metal. As parents and a community, it is important to support our local music scene. With our support and their drive, the person you see now might just be the next Gwen Stefani or Mozart in the future! Here are some ways you can support Orange County’s local music scene.

Support your local school’s music programs

From a young age, music is an enjoyable and class-building activity for children. Whether they are learning how to sing our favorite childhood songs and/or playing with toys that mimic music instruments, it is a learning experience like any other art form.

Encourage music lessons outside of school

Your child may learn about music and some music instruments in school but, maybe they want to be able to take it further and learn how to sing better or learn how to play an instrument.

Attend restaurants and bars showcasing live music by local musicians

There are so many restaurants and bars that offer live music. Meet up with some friend after work for drinks and live music. Plan a date with your honey at a restaurant with live music to enjoy during dinner and dessert.

Attend music festivals

Orange County has an array of music festivals with big name bands. Some of these bands have homegrown roots right here in Orange County.

Orange County Music School

14482 Silverbrook Drive

Tustin, CA 92780

(714) 573-1449

www.orangecountymusicschool.com

Orange County Music School is a music education organization and provides free concerts, recitals, and clinics as well as lessons to special needs children and adults. They also provide private and group lessons for piano, violin, guitar, and ukulele. During the summer, all ages can join their beginning and intermediate boot camps.

The Music Factory

1125 Victoria St., Suite C

Costa Mesa, CA 92627

(866) 796-4443

www.themusicfactoryoc.com

The Music Factory impacts the local music scene in a different way. They foster the next generation of up-and-coming musicians, singers, and songwriters. They also have an Adult Band Camp. At The Music Factory, you get to experience what it is like to deliver live music from the stage and present to the public which can be a valuable asset. In May, they will be doing their first installment of “Almost Live From The Music Factory”, a YouTube show that features local artists performing a few of their songs acoustically and exclusive interviews.

Casa

820 W. 19th St.

Costa Mesa, CA 92627

(949) 877-0075

www.casabarcostamesa.com

Casa is a lounge in Costa Mesa and supports the local music scene by booking local musicians. Some of the artists and bands you may see on the calendar are Hired Gun Trio, Dano Forte’s Juke Joint Freak Show, Echo Sparks, Greasy Spoons, Alec Bauer, and more.

Campus JAX

3950 Campus Drive

Newport Beach, CA 92660

(949) 261-6270

www.campusjax.com

Campus JAX boasts the best stage and sound system in OC with a 25-foot elevated stage, QSC sound system, pro lights, and sound tech. They are a full-service restaurant and bar serving up the best JACKShrimp classic dishes along with new additions to the menu. Campus JAX is a huge promoter of youth programs and local youth bands like the local School of Rock kids and Euphoric Situation. Some of the local artist and bands you may see here are Tijuana Dogs, Pinch Me, Satisfaction (Rolling Stones tribute band), Reflexx (80’s band), Derek Bordeaux, Greg Weins Blind, Greg Vail Ray, and Side Deal (Pawnshop Kings new band).

KLOS Sabroso Craft Beer, Taco & Music Festival

Doheny State Beach

25300 Harbor Drive

Dana Point, CA 92629

www.sabrosotacofest.com

Cameron Collins, Sabroso Craft Beer, Taco & Music Festival’s co-producer, describes it perfectly, “Since Sabroso’s inception, the goal was for it to be a celebration of Southern California culture and the things that make Orange County one of the greatest places in the world to live. Local beer, tacos, the beach and local bands! The Offspring, Pennywise and the Vandals have set the bar in many respects for punk rock music and have been the influence of thousands of bands around the world. They’re the perfect pairing for this one of a kind festival! We’re especially excited this year to be taking Sabroso on the road and sharing a bit of that “OC culture” with other parts of the country!”

By Chelsea Madren