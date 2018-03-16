THOUSAND OAKS (CBSLA) — A network of sellers and buyers involved in a heroin delivery service operating in Ventura and Los Angeles counties has been shut down, netting 30 suspects, police said Friday.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Dept. announced a two-month joint investigation with the Thousand Oaks Police Dept. and the California National Guard concluded in the March 8 arrests of 22 customers of the narcotics delivery service, as well four “delivery service members” and four “resellers.”

Jose Zepeda, 45, of Los Angeles was identified as the head of the delivery service, which operated under the names “Art’s” and “Flaco’s,” according the VCSD statement. He and three other drivers are suspected of delivering the heroin, often providing door-to-door service.

In total, about one pound of heroin and $80,000 in narcotics proceeds were seized.

Ten firearms were found in the Thousand Oaks home of alleged reseller Alexander Wisotsky, in addition to drugs and cash.

According to the VCSD statement, there have been 149 and 1,819 opioid overdoses in Thousand Oaks and Ventura County, respectively, since Feb, 1, 2012.

Ventura County narcotics investigators arrested members of “Manny’s” heroin delivery service at the end of 2017.