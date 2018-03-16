EL SEGUNDO (CBSLA) – Authorities are looking for a man who exposed himself to an underage girl in an El Segundo sporting goods store last week.

capture36 Police Seek Suspect Who Exposed Himself To Girl In El Segundo Store

(El Segundo Police Department)

According to El Segundo police, the incident occurred at around 6:30 p.m. on May 9. The store in question was not identified.

Police told the Daily Breeze that a 10-year-old victim was playing on exercise equipment when the incident occurred.

On Thursday, police released a surveillance photo of the suspect.

Anyone with information on his identity should call police at 310-524-2277.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

Weather Team
Goldstein Tipline
#CBSLA

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch