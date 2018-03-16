EL SEGUNDO (CBSLA) – Authorities are looking for a man who exposed himself to an underage girl in an El Segundo sporting goods store last week.

According to El Segundo police, the incident occurred at around 6:30 p.m. on May 9. The store in question was not identified.

Police told the Daily Breeze that a 10-year-old victim was playing on exercise equipment when the incident occurred.

On Thursday, police released a surveillance photo of the suspect.

Anyone with information on his identity should call police at 310-524-2277.