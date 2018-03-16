BUENA PARK (CBSLA) — For the first time in its 34-year history, restaurant-theater Medieval Times is making a royal change to its lineup, swapping out its longtime male monarch for a queen.

The restaurant chain says guest feedback contributed to the decision to place a female on the throne.

“Where previously our female characters played in more supportive roles, we are now showing a woman fully in charge, a woman whose authority is sometimes challenged, but she quickly rises to the occasion as a strong leader, squelching opposition,” said Medieval Times senior vice president and general manager Jon Speier.

While jousting, swordplay, horsemanship and fighting remain the main components of the attraction, the casting change has brought with it some significant changes to the show.

Some of the changes include more than 700 new costumes for all performers, new music and of course, a new script.

The changes are being brought to at all nine Medieval Times locations.