SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) – A man armed with a gun was shot and wounded by police officers Thursday night outside a home in a San Bernardino neighborhood.

The shooting occurred around 10 p.m. in the 1100 block of North L Street. According to San Bernardino police Lt. Tim. Crocker, officers responded to a 911 call regarding a man outside a home with a gun. When officers arrived, the suspect confronted them with the gun, which prompted the officers to open fire.

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital, and his condition was unknown, Crocker said.

It was unclear if the man was connected in any way to the home outside of which the shooting occurred. His name was not released.

The investigation is ongoing.