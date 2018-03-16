LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — One man was killed and another critically injured in a crash of a Maserati in Long Beach on Friday evening.

The horrific crash occurred just before 7 p.m. on Outer Circle Street and Los Coyotes Diagonal.

Officials said the crash caused the Maserati to split in half.

KCAL9’s Greg Mills reported from the scene.

He said one man died at the scene. Another man was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

The accident occurred about 20 feet from the entry to a drive thru at an In N Out Burger.

A witness said she has just parked when the accident happened.

She said, “I heard the crash and I turned around. I saw smoke. And it was a really, really loud collision. I didn’t know if it was one or two cars. And I turned around and saw this car split in half. And there was a body laying out. And people were crying ‘Oh, my God.’ And trying to call 911. But I couldn’t get through — cause everybody was.”

Witnesses said weather was not a factor in the crash. It only rained in the area after the crash, Mills reported.