HANCOCK PARK (CBSLA) — The LA police and fire departments are looking for a few good women.

As CBSLA’s Jo Kwon reports, the departments invited young women to explore a career as an officer or firefighter. Thursday’s event was hosted at the Getty House in Hancock Park.

Whether you want to be a police officer or fight fires, LA Mayor Eric Garcetti says that women “have an avenue to become that here in the city of LA.”

“I want to like help protect people and enforce the law,” said high school student Janice Ortiz.

“I want to help people if I see someone in danger,” said Yesenia Carillo, who wants to be a firefighter.

“Often the best man for the job is a woman,” said Garcetti.

LAPD’s top cop was also at the recruiting fair.

“My wife was a police officer. My sister was a police officer. My daughters are both police officers,” said LAPD Chief Charlie Beck. “My daughter was a much better cop than I ever was, so you certainly can do it better.”

LA city firefighter Alicia Castro-Roher says “absolutely women are mentally tougher.”

Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas says he’s looking for mentally tough women.

“We think we have a realistic goal of getting five percent of our department females by the end of 2020. We’re at 3.2 percent,” said Terrazas.

Women who would like to boost that percentage got the opportunity to get a real feel for what it’s like to be a firefighter.

They got to put on some of the uniforms and the equipment. It could weigh up to 60 pounds. and that’s just some of the stuff.

“It’s heavy,” said Carrillo, dawning the uniform for the first time. “It feels great. Maybe this is my calling.”