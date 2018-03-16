LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Nurses, patients and politicians spoke out against the upcoming closure of a hospital in Long Beach that was found to be on an active earthquake fault line.

A number of locals say the closure of Community Hospital Long Beach will put the community in danger.

“The people here need this emergency room,” said Community Hospital Long Beach registered nurse Ellen Mockridge.

Hospital officials say there are at least three emergency rooms within a few miles of Community Hospital.

Following a report that the hospital sits on an active earthquake fault, officials announced earlier this month that the facility will close by summer.

Officials also claim high turnover has made it tough to keep the facility running.

“We transport in Long Beach, over 5,000 patients every single year here to Community,” said Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia.

Garcia says he’s working with other hospital operators on keeping Community Hospital open.