Filed Under:Community Hospital, Long Beach

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Nurses, patients and politicians spoke out against the upcoming closure of a hospital in Long Beach that was found to be on an active earthquake fault line.

A number of locals say the closure of Community Hospital Long Beach will put the community in danger.

“The people here need this emergency room,” said Community Hospital Long Beach registered nurse Ellen Mockridge.

Hospital officials say there are at least three emergency rooms within a few miles of Community Hospital.

Following a report that the hospital sits on an active earthquake fault, officials announced earlier this month that the facility will close by summer.

Officials also claim high turnover has made it tough to keep the facility running.

“We transport in Long Beach, over 5,000 patients every single year here to Community,” said Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia.

Garcia says he’s working with other hospital operators on keeping Community Hospital open.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

Weather Team
Goldstein Tipline
#CBSLA

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch