GARDEN GROVE (CBSLA) — A family of four, including two young children, were found dead in a van that had been parked at a CVS drug store parking lot in Garden Grove for several days.

A woman reported the van at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday after walking by and smelling a foul odor coming from it, police said. Responding officers saw the van, which had been backed into a space in the far corner of the lot, had its windows covered with blankets and a sunscreen before finding a man, a woman, a boy, and a girl dead inside, Garden Grove police Lt. Carl Whitney said.

The children appeared to be under the age of 4.

The victims did not appear to have any trauma, Whitney said. Autopsies are pending and will determine the cause of death.

The woman who made the initial report told police she had seen the white Honda van go in and out of the parking lot over the past month and thought the family might have been homeless.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)