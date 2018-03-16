LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) is reportedly under investigation for allegations of sexual harassment.

According to Variety, AMPAS received three harassment claims Wednesday involving president John Bailey and immediately opened a probe.

The Academy – which is also the organization behind the Oscars – did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bailey, 75, is a cinematographer and occasional director and was elected president of the organization in August.

No details about the allegations have been released.

In December, the Academy established a code of conduct – approved by the 54-member board of governors that includes luminaries such as Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, and Whoopi Goldberg – that allowed for members to be disciplined or expelled for abuse, harassment or discrimination.

A claims process was also set up which set forth how such allegations would be adjudicated.

The anti-harassment “#MeToo” movement featured prominently at this year’s Academy Awards, where Ashley Judd, Salma Hayek and Annabella Sciorra took the stage to voice their support for the movement.

