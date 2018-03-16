LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Runners, take your marks. Drivers, get your alternate routes ready. The L.A. Marathon will wind its way through Los Angeles Sunday.

Officials say 24,000 athletes will take on the 26.2-mile route that will start in downtown Los Angeles and end at the Santa Monica Pier. Dodgers slugger Justin Turner is the race ambassador.

The race begins Sunday at 6:55 a.m. but street closures begin as early as 2 a.m. To accommodate anyone needing to get to and from the race, Metro says it will increase service on the Expo Line Sunday. Metro also said several bus lines will be impacted before and during the race, and regular bus service may not be restored until early Sunday evening.