WESTWOOD (CBSLA) — The University of California Board of Regents approved a proposal to increase tuition for out-of-state students by 3.5 percent Thursday.

The board voted 12-3 to raise nonresident supplemental tuition for the 2018-19 year, increasing it from $28,014 in 2017 to $28,992.

If the state increases funding for the UC system, board members say the tuition hike could be eliminated.

The board is set to vote on another tuition hike for both nonresidents as well as residents in May.

The Regents will then decide whether to pass a 2.7 percent boost in the UC system’s base tuition.