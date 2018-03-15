CYPRESS (CBSLA) — A mobile home exploded Thursday evening after catching fire and a man inside the home escaped certain death with seconds to spare.

The incident played out in Cypress.

KCAL9’s Tina Patel reported from the scene which she said was “terrifying” for residents. The explosion was so intense several of them said their doors and windows were blown out.

A man was sleeping in the home when the fire broke out. Fortunately, Patel reported, officers were able to pull the man to safety just moments before the loud explosion.

The close call was caught on camera.

Crisanto Aviles says it was his uncle Rafael who police saved. His uncle works a graveyard shift and normally sleeps during the day.

“I don’t really know what happened. Some of my neighbors told me he was screaming,” Aviles said.

Crisanto was not home at the time of the fire. He was getting dialysis. His neighbors had to fill him in on the incident.

“They said I’m lucky I wasn’t there, because in my condition, my leg is amputated, I have to put this thing on for like five minutes (to walk),” Crisanto said.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire and the blast. Officials were just glad to be able to get everyone out and keep the fire from spreading to other units.

Crisanto was glad officers reacted so quickly and were able to save his uncle. He said this was his home for more than 20 years and he doesn’t know where to go or how to start over in his condition.

“I don’t know what to do after this,” he said.

Patel didn’t have an updated condition of Aviles’ uncle but he’s being treated at the UCI Burn Unit and neighbors and the Red Cross are assisting the family.