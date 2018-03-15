PASADENA (CBSLA) – Authorities are looking for a suspect who dropped a large boulder onto a moving car on the 134 Freeway in Pasadena Tuesday night, killing a man who was riding in the vehicle with his wife.

At around 8:55 p.m., a 30 to 35 pound boulder was dropped onto the 134 Freeway from the Orange Grove Boulevard overpass, according to California Highway Patrol.

The boulder landed on the windshield of a 2017 Toyota Corolla traveling west on the freeway, CHP said. The car was carrying a 21-year-old female driver and her husband, who was in the front passenger seat. The boulder went through the windshield and landed on the man’s chest, CHP said.

The car swerved, but the woman was able to maintain control of it. She then drove her husband to Glendale Adventist Medical Center, where he died from his injuries. His name was not released.

CHP investigators are looking anyone who may have seen the suspect or suspects who dropped the boulder off the overpass. Anyone with information should call detectives at 626-296-8100.