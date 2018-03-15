LEIMERT PARK (CBSLA) – A double-shooting in the South Los Angeles neighborhood of Leimert Park late Wednesday night left two people in critical condition.

At around 10:30 p.m., Los Angeles police responded to several 911 calls regarding gunfire in the area of Crenshaw Boulevard and 60th Street. Officers arrived to find two people injured and an SUV riddled with bullet holes.

Both victims were rushed to a hospital with critical injuries. Their genders and identities were not confirmed.

The shooting may have been gang-related, police said. No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.