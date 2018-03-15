LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – A former football coach at a Woodrow Wilson High School in Long Beach has been arrested on allegations of having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old female student.

Malcolm Smith, 24, was arrested Wednesday on nine felony counts of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor and one count of oral copulation with a person under 18.

According to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office, the sexual relationship between Smith and the student, who was 15 at the time, took place between November 2014 and August 2015, while Smith was a wide receivers coach for Woodrow Wilson.

The student did not report the relationship to authorities until December of 2017, according to the district attorney’s office. It’s unclear if Smith was still coaching there at the time.

Following an investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Smith on Monday.

Smith is being held on $230,000 bail. He was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.

If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of nine years in prison.