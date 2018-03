LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Costco is honoring active-duty troops and veterans with a special shopping event.

The warehouse chain is holding an event called “Military Hour” on Saturday, March 24 at 117 Costco stores across the country.

Active-duty military, veterans and their families will have the opportunity to shop for one hour before Costco opens to its members.

Doors open at 8 a.m.

The first 100 attendees will receive swag bags.

Click this link to RSVP for the event.