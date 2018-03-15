(credit: Knott's Berry Farm)

Even with St. Patrick’s Day dominating most of the weekend activities, there are still plenty of other options to make for a productive weekend. Concerts, food festivals, and maybe a bit of art and culture are all among the contenders on the short list for Orange County this weekend. Check out what is on deck.

Friday, March 16



Boysenberry Festival

Knott’s Berry Farm

Buena Park

www.knotts.com

It's the opening weekend of the Boysenberry Festival at Knott's Berry Farm. Guests can enjoy some 75 different culinary offerings all featuring boysenberry as the featured ingredient. In addition to live entertainment, a craft beer and wine garden, plus the regular attractions and shows the park usually offers, Knott's is making it a no-brainer to pay them a visit. Musink

OC Fairgrounds

Costa Mesa

www.musink.com

Pooling some of the world’s best tattooers and pairing it with a three-day festival style concert, Musink has become an annual tradition in Orange County. Spearheaded by Travis Barker of Blink-182, the multi-generational presentation of punk and hip-hop provides a unique soundtrack to spice up what is an elite level tattoo convention.

Saturday, March 17



Disney’s California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

Disney’s California Adventure

Anaheim

www.disneyland.com

There are just a couple of weekends left to enjoy the 13 different kiosks located throughout the park offering scrumptious tasters of gourmet treats. Featuring ingredients specific to California, guests can roam and snack without needing to make reservations. There are also scheduled family cooking seminars and junior chef experiences that allow for some hands on fun. Season 3 Opening Weekend

Sealegs

Huntington Beach

www.sealegsatthebeach.com

Curating a fine program of quality wine, spirits, and craft beer is already a draw but Sealegs on the Beach has what few other places have, the ability for guests to enjoy their drinks while digging their toes into the sand. The cocktail and dining destination opens for its third season this weekend and offers live entertainment from Southern California’s tribute to No Doubt, in No Duh. The Luck of the Irish St. Paddy’s Day Pub Crawl

Various Locations

Newport Beach

www.pubcrawls.com

Adding to the excitement of the standard St. Patrick’s Day shenanigans, the Newport Beach pub crawl gives participants the opportunity to explore the most popular beachside watering holes with a few thousand festive partygoers. With over 10 different participating locations all offering unreal drink specials, this is a wild daytime party in particularly scenic digs.

Friday, October 20



Huntington Beach Cherry Blossom Festival

Huntington Beach Central Park

Huntington Beach

www.hbcbfest.com

Forging a sister city relationship with Anjo, Japan, Huntington Beach has established a tradition in what is now the 5th annual Cherry Blossom Festival. Showcasing Japanese culture through dance, music, art exhibits, and plenty of authentic food, the festival has grown to attract nearly 10,000 guests from all over the Southland. Los Lobos Disconnected

Musco Center for the Arts

Orange

www.muscocenter.org

Widely-regarded as pioneers of rock music, Los Lobos have created celebratory distortion since 1973. This weekend, the outfit will unplug and go at it acoustic in what promises to be entertaining spin on their influential catalog.

Article by Ramon Gonzales.