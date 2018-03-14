LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — Thousands of students across Southern California will walk out of their classes Wednesday morning as part in honor of 17 people killed in a Florida school shooting and to end gun violence.

The walkouts mark the one-month anniversary of the Valentine’s Day shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. The walkout starts at 10 a.m. and continue for 17 minutes – one for every person who died in the shooting.

One 17-year-old student who plans to participate is Katrina Yuzefpolsky, who was 8 years old when a man dressed as Santa Claus shot her in the face and killed nine of her family members with guns and a homemade flamethrower at a Christmas Eve party in Covina.

“I’ve lived through it, and I’m still living my life as best as I can,” she said. “It’s not stopping me, it’s not instilling fear in me. I want that change. I don’t want other families to go through what me and my family went through.”

School and police officials have urged students to stay on campus for the walk out and to protest “in a manner that is respectful to fellow classmates and Los Angeles residents.”

LAUSD officials said events have been organized at several campuses. At Carson High School, orange-clad students will walk from classrooms to the campus quad and hold a 17-minute sit-in featuring speeches from select students. At Eagle Rock Junior/Senior High School, LAUSD Interim Superintendent Ekchian will take part in a silent remembrance that will feature 17 chairs bearing the names of the Parkland shooting victims.

At Francis Polytechnic High School in Sun Valley, students will link arms on the football field and take part in a “NeverAgain” assembly.” Venice High School students, also dressed in orange, will gather on the school’s front lawn, where 17 chairs will be placed with the names of the shooting victims.

Other planned events include:

Miguel Contreras Learning Complex will host a student-organized demonstration and news conference calling for a national assault weapons ban and universal background checks, along with an end to random searches of students at LAUSD schools.

Students at Culver City High School will gather on the campus football field for a rally and discussion about school safety.

Students at Crescenta Valley High School will walk out of class and gather on the school track. They plan to release 17 doves in honor of the Parkland victims.

