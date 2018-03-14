Filed Under:Child Sex Trafficking, Prostitution, Snapchat

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles prostitute known as “Pretty Hoe” on social media has been charged with sex trafficking.

Federal prosecutors said Melanie Denae Williams was charged Tuesday with trafficking minors for sex and using force or fraud to coerce an adult into prostitution. The indictment also names her as “Pretty Hoe.”

Prosecutors say Williams ordered a hooker she recruited through social media to strip and threw bleach on her and beat her with a broomstick.

Court papers say the 22-year-old was sentenced to three months in jail last year for prostitution. She’s being held in custody.

A lawyer for Williams refused to comment on the case.

Williams referred to herself on social media as “the most hated hoe in LA.”

She could face up to life in prison if convicted.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments (6)
  1. gavinwca says:
    March 14, 2018 at 5:33 am

    Nothing pretty about that hoe.

    Reply Report comment
  2. Roy Bryant (@RoyBryantMS) says:
    March 14, 2018 at 5:35 am

    A sad day for Maxine Waters’ great-great-granddaughter.

    Reply Report comment
  3. Dave Hardesty says:
    March 14, 2018 at 6:29 am

    Isn’t a ‘hoes’ main business in trafficking sex? Am I missing something here?

    Reply Report comment
  4. Shadow Banned (@Warrior_Stories) says:
    March 14, 2018 at 6:56 am

    Democrats have declared war on male masculinity. Thank God 90 percent of convicts voted Democrat.

    Reply Report comment
  5. PressCalifornia (@PressCaliforni1) says:
    March 14, 2018 at 7:45 am

    Saw this on Drudge. Left for http://www.PressCalifornia.com for more real California news.

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

Weather Team
Goldstein Tipline
#CBSLA

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch