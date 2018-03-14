SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — The Santa Ana police dog hailed as a hero after losing some of his teeth during a suspect apprehension required another procedure Wednesday before he gets back to work.

Puskas, an 8-year-old Dutch Shepherd, lost most of his teeth after taking down carjacking suspect Antonio Padilla Jr. on Feb. 26.

Puskas lost all of his upper and lower teeth, except for his canines, during the struggle and required immediate surgery.

Santa Ana Police said Wednesday Puskas underwent another “minor surgery,” which will delay his return to work for a week or two.

The surgery was to remove bone fragments from the dog’s mouth that were bothering it, City News Service reported.

#SantaAnaPD #K9Puskas Update – Puskas had a little set back & needed an additional minor surgery. All is good but this will delay his return back to work a week or two. Once again thank you to @yorbaregionalah for your continued outstanding care 👍🏻 Stay tuned 4 more updates🐾 pic.twitter.com/qv9GfNNiHO — SantaAnaPD (@SantaAnaPD) March 14, 2018

When he was released from the vet hospital a day after the harrowing incident, Puskas was wearing a purple heart on his collar.

At the time, Puskas’ handler Officer Luis Galeana told CBS2 News, “He comes home with me. He’s part of my family.” He added he spends more time with the dog than he does his own family.

Padilla sustained a serious injury to his arm as a result of the bites and remained in the hospital Wednesday.

Padilla had led police on a pursuit during which he pulled a woman out of her car and stole it. He was attacked by the K-9 at the end of the pursuit in Irvine.