LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police are investigating a shooting on the campus of Cal State Los Angeles after a college officer fired his gun at a coyote who attacked a small child.

The shooting happened around 8:15 p.m., the Los Angeles Police Dept. said. LAPD is assisting in the investigation.

A 5-year-old boy who was walking on the campus with his mother was bitten by a coyote around 6:40 p.m.

A short time later, what’s believed to be the same coyote made an aggressive move towards a female student, who then reported it to police.

Officers said the coyote was hit but ran off.

The boy was taken to a hospital by his family and is expected to be OK.

Traps have been set around the campus to capture the coyote.