LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police are investigating a shooting on the campus of Cal State Los Angeles after a college officer fired his gun at a coyote who attacked a small child.
The shooting happened around 8:15 p.m., the Los Angeles Police Dept. said. LAPD is assisting in the investigation.
A 5-year-old boy who was walking on the campus with his mother was bitten by a coyote around 6:40 p.m.
A short time later, what’s believed to be the same coyote made an aggressive move towards a female student, who then reported it to police.
Officers said the coyote was hit but ran off.
The boy was taken to a hospital by his family and is expected to be OK.
Traps have been set around the campus to capture the coyote.