LAKE ELSINORE (CBSLA) — Friends and neighbors gathered Wednesday to remember 9-year-old Anthony Ochoa, who was killed Monday evening while walking to his grandmother’s home with his mother and sister.

“He was very loving and very happy,” said Melissa Merida, a family friend.

Jacqueline Ochoa, Anthony’s sister, said the accident happened very quickly.

“We saw a truck coming, but he was like far away,” Ochoa said. “He was like far away, so we decided to cross.”

But the driver of the truck did not stop at the stop sign, and Anthony was hit in the crosswalk.

“I actually thought it was two cars hitting each other, that’s how loud it was,” said Manuel Moreno, a neighbor. “That poor little boy got hit that hard.”

The driver took off.

Anthony was taken to a hospital, but did not survive.

Authorities said late Wednesday that the driver suspected in the accident has turned himself in.