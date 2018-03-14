VAN NUYS (CBSLA) — As a wise woman once said, “If you liked it, then you should have put a ring on it.”

A recent piercing fad, however, would have you put a diamond inside your finger rather than on it.

The 10-minute, $100 process is done by cleaning the skin with alcohol and iodine, removing a bit of skin and inserting an anchor made of titanium or gold to hold the diamond. The gem has a separate cost.

It’s big in New York City.

Sam Abbas, owner of NYC Ink Studio suggests cleaning the area two to three times a day.

Back on the best coast, piercer Marv Santos doesn’t offer “ring” piercings for safety and health reasons.

“There are four words that we kind of stick to: ‘don’t touch your piercing,'” Santos told CBS2 News.

“You’re putting a wound in the line of fire, which allows more chances of bacteria traveling into it,” said the piercer at Needle Pushers in Van Nuys.

Additionally, a diamond might not last forever, especially if it snags on something.

Even for some fans of piercing, it seems like a bad idea.

“I feel like on your hand you’re exposed to everything,” said Christina Lara. She had just gotten a piercing in her inner ear at Needle Pushers Wednesday.

Santos suggested those thinking of getting the ring piercing should put those $100 and put it towards and actual engagement ring.