ANAHEIM (AP) — Jason Chimera got his first goal and assist with Anaheim, and defenseman Brandon Montour scored twice to lead the Ducks over slumping Vancouver 3-0 on Wednesday night, extending the Canucks’ scoreless streak to 10 periods.

The victory left the Ducks tied with Los Angeles for third place in the Pacific Division at 82 points. Anaheim has played one more game than the Kings.

Montour scored his first goal for the Ducks in 50 games and then added a second on a power pay in the final minute. John Gibson made 32 saves to hand the Canucks their third consecutive shutout.

The 38-year-old Chimera came to the Ducks in a Feb. 26 trade with the New York Islanders.

Vancouver has lost five straight and eight of nine. Jacob Markstrom stopped 34 shots.

The Ducks opened the scoring 2:26 into the game on a nice give-and-go play. Montour passed to Chimera, stationed near the goal line. He quickly fed the puck back to Montour as he crossed in front of the net and fired past Markstrom for his seventh goal.

Anaheim was unable to convert on a four-minute power play later in the first period, but Chimera topped his first assist with the Ducks by scoring his first goal for them in the next period.

Chris Kelly won a battle for a loose puck and fed Chimera, whose quick wrist shot whipped inside the near post for his third goal of the season but first since Dec. 27.

UP NEXT

Canucks: Host the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night, their only home game in an eight-game stretch.

Ducks: Host the Detroit Red Wings on Friday.

