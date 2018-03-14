DIAMOND BAR (CBSLA) — The family of a man who was apparently killed by a hit-and-run driver in Hollywood is asking for the public’s help in finding the person responsible.

Danny Guiragossian died at the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and North Stanley Avenue in what authorities believe was a hit-and-run collision.

According to a woman who lives nearby, Guiragossian was on cell phone around 9:30 a.m. on March 2, waiting to cross the street. She entered her apartment, and when she came back out seconds later, the 44-year-old was on the ground in the street bleeding from his head.

No one who saw the actual crash has come forward, which has left authorities and Guiragossian’s family with little to go on.

LAPD said Guiragossian’s injuries were consistent with a hit-and-run.

“I think LAPD, homicide — they’re doing their job,” father Alex Guiragossian told CBS2 News at the family’s auto mechanic shop in Diamond Bar. “We need more help from the public,” he said.

“He was a super likable person,” said brother Eddie. “He had an attraction to him, a super kind attraction you could see in his eyes.”

Guiragossian worked delivering meals inside the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles, specifically to the children’s cancer ward. He had a second job working for Sears and helped out at the family auto shop in Diamond Bar.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LAPD at (213) 972-2971.