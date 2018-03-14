FONTANA (CBSLA) — A 3-month old kitten who survived being put in a freezer and being thrown off a balcony is now safe at home with a famous foster mom.

Olive was rescued after a man was seen assaulting the kitten on Feb. 2 in Fontana. Lucio Lopez, 34, was arrested after police say he put the kitten in his freezer, squeezed her body, then threw her off a second-story balcony.

Olive suffered major injuries to her chest and a fractured leg. Lopez was apparently upset the kitten got into his apartment, police said.

After reading about Olive in People Magazine, Beth Stern – who worked as an actress before becoming an author of animal-centric books and the wife of shock jock Howard Stern – felt she had to jump into action and contacted Fontana Animal Services.

Stern is a volunteer, foster parent and national spokeswoman for North Shore Animal League America. She flew to California over the weekend to rescue Olive.

“When I read about Olive I felt physically ill and knew I had to do something to help,” Stern said in a statement.