ORANGE (CBSLA) – Two people were found dead at a home in the city of Orange Wednesday.

The bodies were discovered at a residence in the 2600 block of East Denise Avenue sometime before 1:45 p.m., city of Orange police told CBS2. The bodies were found on a on a back patio, police said.

The identities of the victims and the circumstances of their deaths were not immediately confirmed.

Police said that no suspects are outstanding at this time. Investigators are on scene.