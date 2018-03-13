LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A former friend of R&B singer Trey Songz is speaking about a rage-filled incident during which he allegedly gave her a concussion.

With her attorney Lisa Bloom at her side, Andrea Buera described how Songz, born Tremaine Neverson, allegedly beat her for talking to one his friends during this year’s NBA All-Star weekend.

“I was crying, terrified, in shock,” Buera told reporters Tuesday. “I was attending an after-party, when Trey began yelling at me, choking me, punching me, and ultimately he knocked me to the ground.”

“I had to go to the hospital because he hit me so hard that I had a concussion,” Buera continued. She said that the following day, she had dark bruises on her body, face and neck.

Buera filed a restraining order against Songz last week.

“Trey Songz, you picked on the wrong woman this time,” Bloom said. She claimed Songz has a history of allegations against him dating back at least a decade.

“The day that Trey Songz allegedly attacked Andrea, he was already on probation in Michigan,” said Bloom.

“We are cooperating with law enforcement through the proper channels and not in the media,” Songz’s attorney Shawn Holley said in a statement.

Buera publicly asked for an apology Tuesday, adding, “I want you to get help, and although I’m not your first victim, I’d like to be your last.”

Bloom said her client might pursue a lawsuit in the future, but that for now, Buera hopes anyone who saw the alleged incident and has stayed silent will come forward.