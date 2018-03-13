MONTECITO (CBSLA) — Light rain is already falling early Tuesday on burn areas hit by mudslides in January, with heavier rain expected by 8 a.m. and throughout the day.

Several Santa Barbara County communities that were scorched in the Thomas, Whittier, Sherpa and Alamo burn areas are under mandatory evacuation orders. Tuesday’s storm is the first of three forecast systems that will move through the area over the next week.

The incoming storm also prompted voluntary evacuations for neighborhoods in Matilija Canyon and the North Fork area, north of Ojai in Ventura County. The area’s biggest freeway, Highway 33, was closed earlier this month after burn-scarred hillsides gave way and dumped mud and debris on the road.

Flash Flood Watch for Santa Barbara County including #Montecito and parts of Ventura County including the #ThomasFire burn area until 4 pm. Rainfall rates up to 0.70" per hour possible if thunderstorms develop #CBSLA pic.twitter.com/3jfEzSomLY — Danielle Gersh (@DanielleGersh) March 13, 2018

Authorities are on standby in strategic areas throughout the county, along with National Guard high-water vehicles and search and rescue teams.

Most of the rain from this storm is expected to fall on Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect to see some moisture at about 2 p.m.

A second storm is expected to hit Friday, but forecast models for this system continues to change, National Weather Service meteorologist Dave Bruno said.