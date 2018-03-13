Filed Under:Officer Gregory Casillas, Pomona Police Officer

POMONA (CBSLA) — A man accused of shooting and killing a Pomona police officer at the end of a chase Friday night was charged with capital murder Tuesday.

After a 15-hour-long standoff with police, Pomona resident Isaias De Jesus Valencia, 38, was arrested Saturday afternoon after allegedly gunning down 30-year-old Pomona Police Officer Gregory Casillas of Upland.

The murder charge against Valencia consists of special circumstance allegations of murder of a peace officer and murder for the purpose of avoiding or preventing a lawful arrest.

Prosecutors will determine whether to seek the death penalty against Valencia.

In addition to the murder charge, Valenica was also charged with seven counts of attempted murder as well as one count each of fleeing a pursuing peace officer’s vehicle and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The 38-year-old is expected to be arraigned in Pomona on Tuesday.

