SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) – A man has been charged with double-murder in the New Year’s Day slaying of an 88-year-old man in Santa Monica and the killing two weeks later of a 28-year-old homeless man in Hollywood.

Roy Antonio Davis, 26, face two counts of murder and one count of first degree burglary, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office. If convicted as charged, he could face the death penalty.

On the afternoon of Jan. 1, John Hautz was found dead in his apartment in the 2300 block of 34th Street. Investigators later determined that Davis has stabbed Hautz to death with a pickax.

On Jan. 13, transient Kenneth Schmitt was found stabbed to death outside a nightclub in the 5900 block of Hollywood Boulevard.

Following an investigation, on Feb. 23, Santa Monica police filed charges against Davis in Hautz’ killing. At the time, Davis was already in custody on unrelated robbery charges.

Investigators later linked Davis to Schmitt’s murder as well.

On Monday, Davis pled not guilty to all charges at his arraignment in L.A. County Superior Court. He is due back in court later this month.