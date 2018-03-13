LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — Stephen Hawking, whose brilliant mind ranged across time and space though his body was paralyzed by disease, has died, a family spokesman said Tuesday.
The best-known theoretical physicist of his time, Hawking wrote so lucidly of the mysteries of space, time and black holes that his book, “A Brief History of Time,” became an international bestseller, making him one of science’s biggest celebrities since Albert Einstein.
From the cast of CBS2’s “Big Bang Theory,” where he made appearances, to students at Caltech, social media was swift to express sorrow at the loss.
Here is a sample of the conversation: