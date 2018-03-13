LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — Stephen Hawking, whose brilliant mind ranged across time and space though his body was paralyzed by disease, has died, a family spokesman said Tuesday.

The best-known theoretical physicist of his time, Hawking wrote so lucidly of the mysteries of space, time and black holes that his book, “A Brief History of Time,” became an international bestseller, making him one of science’s biggest celebrities since Albert Einstein.

From the cast of CBS2’s “Big Bang Theory,” where he made appearances, to students at Caltech, social media was swift to express sorrow at the loss.

Here is a sample of the conversation:

Shocked by the news. What a sad morning. RIP Stephen Hawking. — Nadine Outa🌻 (@NadzOuta) March 14, 2018

In loving memory of Stephen Hawking. It was an honor to have him on The #BigBangTheory. Thank you for inspiring us and the world. pic.twitter.com/9rWoYqIToy — The Big Bang Theory (@bigbangtheory) March 14, 2018

"We must all do the best we can in whatever situation we're in." – Stephen Hawking #StephenHawking ~Lose of the civilization. — Wafa Bari (@Wafa_Bari) March 14, 2018

Farewell Stephen Hawking. A great man. Honored to have spent time with him. RIP. — Brent Spiner (@BrentSpiner) March 14, 2018