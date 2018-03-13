SAN DIEGO (CBSLA) — President Trump is visiting California Tuesday for the first time since he won the White House, but details about his itinerary were rather vague.

An anti-Trump rally in an empty lot designated as a “free speech zone” is set for 9 a.m. a good distance away from the border wall prototypes that Trump is traveling to examine in the San Diego area. Pro-Trump rallies are also scheduled in the San Diego area at about 11 a.m.

Heading to see the BORDER WALL prototypes in California! pic.twitter.com/fU6Ukc271l — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2018

The president will also attend a Republican National Committee fundraiser in the Beverly Hills or Bel Air area Tuesday night.

While the location of Tuesday night’s fundraiser has not been disclosed, according to an invitation obtained by the Los Angeles Times, tickets for the event range from $35,000 up to $250,000 for the chance to meet Trump, attend a roundtable discussion and have a photo taken with him.

The fundraiser is being hosted by RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, national finance chairman Todd Ricketts and deputy national finance chairman Elliott Broidy, according to the newspaper.

The White House has been tight-lipped on details of the president’s first visit to what may be the most hostile state to his administration. Just last week, the Department of Justice sued California over its sanctuary state laws.

While the president’s travel route are never fully disclosed for security reasons, local police do not have any information to release the typical advisory of areas motorists should avoid during presidential visits as of Tuesday morning.

A schedule has been released, however. The president will arrive at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego County at 11:30 a.m. and head to Otay Mesa to view the 30-foot border wall prototypes that have been erected. He is then expected to make a speech to members of the military back at Air Station Miramar.

Trump is then scheduled fly to the Los Angeles area, arriving at Los Angeles International Airport at 3:30 p.m. and may be flown via military helicopter to the West Los Angeles area.

The president’s departure time from the Los Angeles area has not been announced. Trump is scheduled to fly to Missouri Wednesday morning, so he will possibly spend Tuesday night in the Southland – likely at his own property, Trump National Golf Club in Palos Verdes.

