WALTERBORO, S.C. (CBSLA/AP) — Former rapper Craig Mack, best known for the platinum 1994 hit “Flava in Ya Ear” has died in South Carolina.

Colleton County Corner Richard Harvey says the 47-year-old Mack died at his home in Walterboro around 9 p.m. Monday. Harvey said it appeared Mack died of natural causes.

The Long Island, New York, native at one time was part of Diddy’s Bad Boy Entertainment, which released his first album, “Project: Funk da World,” anchored by “Flava in Ya Ear,” which was nominated for a Grammy. His follow-up single, “Get Down” went gold.

DJ Scratch said on Instagram that Mack formerly handled his turntable setups and breakdowns.

After Mack left Diddy, he released a second album, “Operation: Get Down” in 1997 but left the music industry and devoted his life to religion.

Multiple reports from 2012 indicated Mack joined a controversial South Carolina commune where he was videotaped rapping about his newfound faith in front of a church service.

Artists, celebrities and fans alike paid tribute to Mack on social media following news of his passing.

With deepest sympathy, our hearts are with Craig Mack's loved ones & fans. One of the original Bad Boy family members who is also one of the best of the Golden Era. Rest in power King! #RIPCraigMack #BadBoy4Life pic.twitter.com/uGm50B6Qve — Sean John (@seanjohn) March 13, 2018

Rest in Power Craig Mack. Cool down to earth dude. Grew up blasting the homies music. Peace to his family… pic.twitter.com/MjXr2yvOXO — Immortal Technique (@ImmortalTech) March 13, 2018

1994, lunch.

Me: I don't get Flava In Ya Ear. He's behind the beat.

My friend @evanhr: Or maybe Craig Mack has a new flow, and your brain literally isn't ready for it.

Me: …

*5 hours later*

Me: KICKIN..MAD…FLAVA…IN YA EARRRR

*Evan was right*#RIPCraigMack — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 13, 2018

RIP Craig Mack — Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) March 13, 2018

CRAIG MACK GOD BLESS YOU FOREVER BUBBA — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) March 13, 2018

RIP Craig Mack, died of heart failure at 46. We gotta take care of ourselves ya'll. That's still young af. — Khalil Underwood (@RealKhalilU) March 13, 2018

