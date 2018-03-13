LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The County of Los Angeles has agreed to pay $2.7 million to the family of a man shot by an L.A. Sheriff’s deputy two years ago.

Miguel Hernandez was shot by deputy Nathan Gillespie during a stop in Canyon Country on the evening of Jan. 14, 2016.

Hernandez’s white Lexus matched the description of a vehicle involved in a road rage incident a day before.

According to a Los Angeles District Attorney D.A. report, an “agitated” Hernandez stepped out of his vehicle and appeared to be hiding a hand behind his back.

“Hernandez was wearing baggy clothing, and had what appeared to be gang tattoos on his head, which was shaved,” according to the report.

Gillespie, thinking he had a gun, shot him in the shoulder when he allegedly made a “jerking motion.”

A gun was never found on Hernandez, though Gillespie and another deputy did find a knife under Hernandez’s foot.

Paramedics attempted to render aid to Hernandez who was declared dead at a local hospital. The gunshot had reached his lungs.

The D.A. determined Gillespie’s actions were taken in self-defense. Internal affairs found the shooting to be within the sheriff department’s policy, though they concluded his failure to call for backup when he initiated the stop out of policy.

Hernandez’s parents sued the county, claiming their son was pulled over without probable cause and that he was angry for being pulled over for no reason, City News Service reported.

Hernandez, 39, was survived by three children.

