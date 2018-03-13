SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – A 53-year-old man died while being chased by Santa Ana police following a suspected burglary Sunday night.

The victim was identified Tuesday as 53-year-old Terrall Magee, a homeless man.

According to Santa Ana police, at 9:17 p.m. Sunday officers responded to a burglary alarm at 2411 West 1st St. discovered the suspect jumping a fence on the property.

A foot chase ensued, and an officer caught up with Magee, leading to a “physical altercation,” police said.

More officers arrived on scene and attempted to subdue him. At some point, Magee went into medical distress. Officers performed CPR on him until paramedics arrived and rushed him a local hospital. Magee was pronounced dead at 10:10 p.m.

The Orange County coroner has yet to determine the exact cause of death.

Santa Ana police and the O.C. district attorney’s office is investigating.