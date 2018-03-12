SACRAMENTO (CBSLA/AP) — Gov. Jerry Brown is inviting President Donald Trump to come to California’s Central Valley while he is in the state to view border wall prototypes this week.

Brown extended the invitation Monday in a letter saying the president should see the state’s high-speed rail construction project.

Brown wrote: “You have lamented that ‘we don’t have one fast train’ in our country. Well, Mr. President, in California we are trying to fix that. We have a world-class train system under construction. We invite you to come aboard and truly ‘Make America Great Again.'”

The governor says California is focusing on bridges, not walls, and adds that the project has put 1,700 people to work.

Brown’s letter also cites the importance of the Golden State’s economy and visits by previous presidents.

Trump is expected to arrive Tuesday for his first visit to California as president.

Trump’s arrival will come just days after his Justice Department sued to block state laws designed to protect people living in the U.S. illegally. Brown likened it to “an act of war.”

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)