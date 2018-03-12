SANTA BARBARA (CBSLA) — A mandatory evacuation order has been issued to parts of Santa Barbara County in anticipation of another storm expected to reach Santa Barbara early Tuesday morning.

Emergency officials say individuals living in “extreme risk” zones near the Thomas, Sherpa and Whittier burn areas must be out of the area by 8 p.m. Monday night.

Residents living in “high risk” areas are not required to evacuate, but are under recommended evacuation warning.

Officials say people living in “high risk” zones are subject to flooding or being cut off from services and utilities.

Emergency officials strongly advise those with access needs or large animals in “high risk” zones to consider immediate evacuation.

Residents can view an online map of the evacuation area here, or consult the evacuation boundaries map at ReadySBC.org.