This St. Patrick’s Day, Orange County is hosting plenty of great events where you’ll get to put on your favorite green attire and hit the town for tons of Irish entertainment, drinks, food and fun.



Date: March 17, 2018 at 10:30 am Balboa Park1549 El PradoSan Diego, CA 92101Date: March 17, 2018 at 10:30 am While it’s not in Orange County, depending on where you live, taking a short drive to the Annual San Diego St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival is definitely worth a visit! The largest Parade west of the Mississippi will take place on Saturday, March 17th, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. on Fifth Avenue at Laurel Street as thousands of marchers and spectators gather to celebrate the Patron Saint of Ireland. See floats, high school marching bands, police and fire department units, dancing groups, marching and equestrian units, clowns, dignitaries and honorees, representatives from Ireland, antique cars, Irish setters and more.



Date: March 16 & 17, 2018 130 E. 17th St.Costa Mesa, CA 92627(949) 646-8855Date: March 16 & 17, 2018 Honoring Irish heritage every day of the week, the Harp Inn is sure to put you in the St. Patrick’s Day spirit. You can stop in for a day of Irish cuisine such as a delicious shepherd’s pie, or corned beef and cabbage, and a full Irish breakfast, which is served all day long. Also, enjoy an Irish coffee, whiskey or beer at this Costa Mesa pub. This year, celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Swagger, a band playing Irish music in the style of The Pogues, Dropkick Murphy’s, & Flogging Molly and others. Enjoy delicious food served all day. Learn more.



Date: March 12 – March 18, 2018 1875 Newport Blvd.Costa Mesa, CA 92627(949) 642-0090Date: March 12 – March 18, 2018 To celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, head to Costa Mesa’s Yard House restaurant, where will be celebrating it all week long with Irish food, drinks and music, including green beer, Irish whiskey and traditional Irish dishes!



Date: March 17, 2018 from 3pm – 9pm Hotel IrvineRed Bar And Lounge17900 Jamboree RoadIrvine, CA 92614Date: March 17, 2018 from 3pm – 9pm Put on your Irish best, and join Hotel Irvine on Saturday, March 17th for their St. Patrick’s Day Party at Red Bar and Lounge! Get ready for an evening filled with specialty-themed cocktails, costume contests with prizes, beats from their local DJ and a shamrockin’ good time. Happy Hour starts at 3 p.m. and the main event starts at 8 p.m. The event is free, but there is a cost to reserve a booth!