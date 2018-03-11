Annual San Diego St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival
Balboa Park
1549 El Prado
San Diego, CA 92101
www.stpatsparade.org
Date: March 17, 2018 at 10:30 am
While it’s not in Orange County, depending on where you live, taking a short drive to the Annual San Diego St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival is definitely worth a visit! The largest Parade west of the Mississippi will take place on Saturday, March 17th, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. on Fifth Avenue at Laurel Street as thousands of marchers and spectators gather to celebrate the Patron Saint of Ireland. See floats, high school marching bands, police and fire department units, dancing groups, marching and equestrian units, clowns, dignitaries and honorees, representatives from Ireland, antique cars, Irish setters and more.
St. Patrick’s Day Celebration At The Harp Inn
130 E. 17th St.
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
(949) 646-8855
www.harpinn.com
Date: March 16 & 17, 2018
Honoring Irish heritage every day of the week, the Harp Inn is sure to put you in the St. Patrick’s Day spirit. You can stop in for a day of Irish cuisine such as a delicious shepherd’s pie, or corned beef and cabbage, and a full Irish breakfast, which is served all day long. Also, enjoy an Irish coffee, whiskey or beer at this Costa Mesa pub. This year, celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Swagger, a band playing Irish music in the style of The Pogues, Dropkick Murphy’s, & Flogging Molly and others. Enjoy delicious food served all day. Learn more.
Yard House
1875 Newport Blvd.
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
(949) 642-0090
www.yardhouse.com
Date: March 12 – March 18, 2018
To celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, head to Costa Mesa’s Yard House restaurant, where will be celebrating it all week long with Irish food, drinks and music, including green beer, Irish whiskey and traditional Irish dishes!
St. Patrick’s Day Party At Hotel Irvine
Hotel Irvine
Red Bar And Lounge
17900 Jamboree Road
Irvine, CA 92614
www.hotelirvine.com
Date: March 17, 2018 from 3pm – 9pm
Put on your Irish best, and join Hotel Irvine on Saturday, March 17th for their St. Patrick’s Day Party at Red Bar and Lounge! Get ready for an evening filled with specialty-themed cocktails, costume contests with prizes, beats from their local DJ and a shamrockin’ good time. Happy Hour starts at 3 p.m. and the main event starts at 8 p.m. The event is free, but there is a cost to reserve a booth!
St. Patrick’s Day Celebration At Macallans Public House
Macallans Public House
330 W Birch St
Brea, CA 92821
(714) 529-1224
www.macallanspubbrea.com
Date: March 17, 2018 from 9am – 11:30pm
On St. Patrick’s Day weekend, head to Macallans Public House, where the bar will open at 6am and the kitchen opens at 9 am. Serving an Irish breakfast from 9 to noon; serving Irish classics thereafter from 1 pm until the kitchen closes, the event is free for all to attend! VIP admission is $25 though.