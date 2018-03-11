FOLSOM (CBSLA) — Authorities say two women are facing robbery charges after being arrested in connection with a heist at a Victoria’s Secret store in California.

Folsom police responded to a call for help at the store just before 8 p.m. last Friday.

When they arrived, they learned that the employee had confronted two women suspected of stealing several large bags of clothing.

bras e1520795053992 Victorias Secret Employee Pepper Sprayed In Large Heist At Calif. Store

(credit: Folsom Police Department)

To make their escape, police said one of the women tried to pepper spray the employee, who was uninjured.

The two suspects were taken into custody soon after.

They were identified by Folsom police as Blanca Thalia Quintero, 22, of Richmond and Antanae Lastar Welch, 19, of Pittsburg. Both were booked into the Sacramento County Jail on suspicion of robbery and conspiracy.

