LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — UCLA will open play in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament Tuesday against St. Bonaventure in a “First Four” game in Dayton, Ohio, the NCAA announced Sunday. If the Bruins win, they will play sixth-seeded Florida in an East Region first-round game Thursday in Dallas.
Cal State Fullerton received the 15th seed in the 16-team East Region of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, and will face second-seeded Purdue Friday in Detroit.
The Titans earned the tournament berth with a 71-55 victory over UC Irvine in the Big West Tournament final Saturday night in Anaheim. It will be Cal State Fullerton’s first NCAA men’s basketball tournament appearance since 2008.
USC (23-11) did not make the tournament. The Trojans lost to Arizona 75-61 in the Pac-12 conference championship game Saturday in Las Vegas.
(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)