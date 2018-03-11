Filed Under:Cal State Fullerton, March Madness, NCAA Tournament, UCLA, USC

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — UCLA will open play in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament Tuesday against St. Bonaventure in a “First Four” game in Dayton, Ohio, the NCAA announced Sunday. If the Bruins win, they will play sixth-seeded Florida in an East Region first-round game Thursday in Dallas.

Cal State Fullerton received the 15th seed in the 16-team East Region of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, and will face second-seeded Purdue Friday in Detroit.

The Titans earned the tournament berth with a 71-55 victory over UC Irvine in the Big West Tournament final Saturday night in Anaheim. It will be Cal State Fullerton’s first NCAA men’s basketball tournament appearance since 2008.

USC (23-11) did not make the tournament. The Trojans lost to Arizona 75-61 in the Pac-12 conference championship game Saturday in Las Vegas.

