(credit: Hot Tub Cinema Club)

WHAT

Hot Tub Cinema Club is a cinema series that combines hot tubs and movies! After a series of successful events in Europe and Australia, the new movie experience is being brought to Los Angeles this summer! Experience some of your favorite movies with friends from the comfort of a hot tub.

WHEN

Hot Tub Cinema Club will be coming to LA later this year with 6 screenings which will be limited to 20 tubs (up to 5 people per tub) per night.

TICKETS

While the movies and dates have not been released yet, tickets are expected to be around $40 per ticket. While they’re pricier than alternatives like Rooftop Cinema Club, Street Food Cinema Club, and outdoor films at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery, those film screenings don’t include hot tubs as part of the moviegoing experience!

MORE DETAILS