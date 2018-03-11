LA PUENTE (CBSLA) — An employee of Domino’s Pizza died after being stabbed at least once during a fight with a coworker.

Deputies say they responded to the store in the 1000 block of Hacienda Boulevard just before 6 p.m. Saturday for an “assault with a deadly weapon” call.

When they arrived, they located male victim who had been stabbed at least once in the upper body.

The man was taken to the hospital where he died.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that the man and the suspect, both of whom are employees at the location, were involved in a physical altercation.

During the course of the dispute, deputies say the suspect produced a knife and stabbed the victim.

The suspect has been detained and expected to be interviewed by homicide detectives.

Police said the weapon has been recovered.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.