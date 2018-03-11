(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

This week, enjoy a variety of different events, from stage shows, movie screenings and art exhibits to live music, a holiday pub crawl and a special book signing. The weekend also brings a chance to celebrate one of the most beloved children’s television shows, an exciting look at urban nature and the famous L.A. Marathon, where visitors come from all over to participate and watch others as they run throughout the city.

Monday, March 12



Pasadena International Film Festival

Various Locations, Pasadena

www.pasadenafilmfestival.com

Now in its fifth year, this relatively new film festival kicked off last week in Pasadena, with screenings continuing through Thursday. Check out films like “This is Home” and “Sinatra in Palm Springs” as screenwriters compete for the best screenplay. Various Locations, PasadenaNow in its fifth year, this relatively new film festival kicked off last week in Pasadena, with screenings continuing through Thursday. Check out films like “This is Home” and “Sinatra in Palm Springs” as screenwriters compete for the best screenplay. “Botanic Geometry”

Crain Art Gallery, San Marino

www.crowellpubliclibrary.org

A solo show dedicated to the works of artist Karen Hochman Brown, this unique collection combines elements of the natural world to produce multi-layered photographic manipulations that represent many of the patterns and colors of nature. Edumacation

Scum and Villainy Cantina, Los Angeles

www.smodcast.com

Kevin Smith and Andy McElfresh will record their Edumacation podcast live at this Star Wars-themed bar downtown. Learn about random facts while sipping cocktails as the pair entertains the audience; there is a two-drink minimum for the evening.

Tuesday, March 13



Visit Candytopia

Santa Monica Place, Santa Monica

www.candytopia.com

This candy-themed pop-up museum is exciting for those that love sweet, colorful confections. The interactive celebration gives visitors the chance to taste their way through, enjoying more than a dozen exhibits, including things like marshmallow tsunamis. Santa Monica Place, Santa MonicaThis candy-themed pop-up museum is exciting for those that love sweet, colorful confections. The interactive celebration gives visitors the chance to taste their way through, enjoying more than a dozen exhibits, including things like marshmallow tsunamis. Screening of “A Wrinkle in Time”

The El Capitan Theatre, Hollywood

www.elcapitantheatre.com

See Disney’s latest film, based on a popular novel by Madeleine L’Engle. In addition to the screening of the movie, guests will enjoy a kaleidoscope curtain show of colorful lights and sounds as well as a costume exhibit featuring clothes from the film. See Noel Gallagher Live!

Orpheum Theatre, Los Angeles

www.candytopia.com

English singer-songwriter Noel Gallagher, formerly of the rock band Oasis, will perform at the Orpheum this week, bringing with him a slew of songs including solo tunes as well as some from his more recent band, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds.

Wednesday, March 14



Celebrate Pi Day

Winston Pies, Los Angeles

www.winstonpies.com

Celebrate this fun, math-themed holiday at Winston Pies, where they bakery will be selling their circular hand pies for only $3.14—numbers synonymous with the mathematical concept of pi. Choose from flavors like Chocolate Cowgirl or Dixie Classic Cherry, and keep your eye out for a golden ticket that will grant you a free mini pie should you find one. Visit our list of the Winston Pies, Los AngelesCelebrate this fun, math-themed holiday at Winston Pies, where they bakery will be selling their circular hand pies for only $3.14—numbers synonymous with the mathematical concept of pi. Choose from flavors like Chocolate Cowgirl or Dixie Classic Cherry, and keep your eye out for a golden ticket that will grant you a free mini pie should you find one. Visit our list of the Best Pi Day (3.14) Specials for more options across L.A. Native Women’s Voices Through Poetry

The Main Museum of Los Angeles, Los Angeles

www.themainmuseum.org

Four Native American women come together for a night of poetry and spoken word on life and the land, including Pamela J. Peters (Navajo), Tazbah Rose Chavez (Nüümü, Diné and Apache), Emily Clarke (Cahuilla), Kinsale Hueston (Navajo) and Allison Ramirez (Tohono O’odham). Lorde

The Staples Center, Los Angeles

www.lorde.co.nz

New Zealand singer Lorde hits the downtown area this week, bringing with her a high-energy performance and hits like “Royals” and the more-recent “Green Light.” Appealing both to popular music listeners and underground fans, she has an eclectic music style and fan base.

Thursday, March 15



“Daniel Deronda”

James Bridges Theater, Westwood

www.latw.org

L.A. Theatre Works brings a new show to a local stage, as well as to public radio stations across the U.S. with its syndicated radio theater series broadcasts. This one tells the tale of a young man in search of his true origins. James Bridges Theater, WestwoodL.A. Theatre Works brings a new show to a local stage, as well as to public radio stations across the U.S. with its syndicated radio theater series broadcasts. This one tells the tale of a young man in search of his true origins. Opening Exhibits

California African American Museum, Los Angeles

www.caamuseum.org

Three new exhibits launch on Wednesday so head over Thursday to check them out. These include “Shinique Smith: Refuge” and “Nicole Miller: Athens, California,” two solo exhibitions, as well as “Charting the Terrain: Eric Mack and Pamela Smith Hudson.” Storytime

Bristol Farms, Woodland Hills

www.bristolfarms.com

Parents can enjoy a morning with their babies or toddlers at a local Bristol Farms store, where the shop will host a storytime event featuring not only the reading of stories aloud but also chances to sing songs and make your own crafts.

Friday, March 16



“Unemployed Elephants: A Love Story”

Victory Theatre Center, Burbank

thevictorytheatrecenter.org

The world premiere of this romantic comedy tells the story of Jane and Alex, both on the run from the truth and loneliness. It was written by Wendy Graf and inspired by a trip she took to Myanmar. Victory Theatre Center, BurbankThe world premiere of this romantic comedy tells the story of Jane and Alex, both on the run from the truth and loneliness. It was written by Wendy Graf and inspired by a trip she took to Myanmar. An Evening with Barbra Streisand

Dolby Theatre, Hollywood

www.paleycenter.org

This event, part of the Paleyfest television festival, discusses Barbra Streisand’s expansive career in television, including specials like “My Name Is Barbra” and “Color Me Barbra” as well as guest appearances and live television concerts. “The Cripple of Inishmaan”

Odyssey Theatre Ensemble, Los Angeles

www.odysseytheatre.com

This week marks the second of three plays by Pat Kinevane this month. Titled “Silent,” it delves into the wounds of the past for a homeless man named McGoldrig. It also marks the theater’s wine night so enjoy complimentary wine and mingle with the cast.

Saturday, March 17



Pots of Gold and Rainbows

Salt N Straw, Los Angeles

www.saltandstraw.com

Favorite flavors are returning to Salt N Straw for one month only, including a popular flavor called Pots of Gold & Rainbows. Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with this green-tinted sweet treat and hand-sorted cereal pieces. Salt N Straw, Los AngelesFavorite flavors are returning to Salt N Straw for one month only, including a popular flavor called Pots of Gold & Rainbows. Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with this green-tinted sweet treat and hand-sorted cereal pieces. St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl

Various Locations, Downtown Los Angeles

Spend your night drinking green beer at a variety of spots in downtown, including Sixth Street Tavern, Beelman’s, Library Bar and Spring Street Bar. In addition, there will be Irish car bomb drinks and corned beef specials at all of the bars. Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day!

Various Locations

Los Angeles offers plenty of ways to celebrate the luck of the Irish! This year, parades, bar crawls and more are on offer. Visit our Guide To The Best St. Patrick’s Day 2018 Celebrations & Events In Los Angeles Screening of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood”

The Paley Center for Media, Beverly Hills

www.paleycenter.org

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of this beloved show with screenings of different episodes on Saturdays throughout March. Though nearly 900 episodes aired, the center will show the first episode as well as episodes about music and the environment.

Sunday, March 18



L.A. Marathon

Various Locations, Los Angeles

www.lamarathon.com

More than 24,000 participants from countries around the world will compete in this year’s famous marathon. Running through the streets of Los Angeles, the race leaves from Dodger Stadium and the finish line is located in Santa Monica. Various Locations, Los AngelesMore than 24,000 participants from countries around the world will compete in this year’s famous marathon. Running through the streets of Los Angeles, the race leaves from Dodger Stadium and the finish line is located in Santa Monica. Book Signing and Conversation

Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust, Los Angeles

www.lamoth.org

Steven J. Ross, a history professor from USC, will be on site to hold a conversation about his Pulitzer-prize nominated book “Hitler in Los Angeles: How Jews Foiled Nazi Plots Against Hollywood and America.” He will also be signing copies. L.A. Nature Fest

Natural History Museum, Los Angeles

www.nhm.org

Sunday marks the final day of this two-day experience, which gives guests the chance to learn about and interact with the animals that share the city with us. From opossums and bugs to rattlesnakes and desert tortoises, there is so much to learn from the museum’s scientists.